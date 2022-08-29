Mark Zuckerberg Announces First End-to-End WhatsApp Shopping Experience in India

Previously, it was already predicted by Wa Beta Info that the WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.22.9.12 would allow users to be able to create an order thanks to a new chat shortcut, which would be a tool still in development for corporate accounts of WhatsApp and not for the general public.

There’s news in shopping functions coming to WhatsApp! Mark Zuckerberg announced that users of the social network in will be able to buy directly from the app their market items at JioMart. It will be possible to add items to the cart and make payment via chat.

From the screenshot released by Meta, users in India will be able to create custom orders by visiting JioMart’s available catalog. Once the order is created, the item will be immediately added to a personal cart. After selecting the necessary items, users can safely make the payment without leaving WhatsApp thanks to UPI Payments.

According to the company’s CEO, updates to business lines on the platform and end-to-end shopping experiences are a real boost and a solid trend for the company, which seeks to bring consumers and companies closer to contact through WhatsApp chat. There is still no forecast for a global launch of the new function, but it should arrive in the coming weeks for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS and Desktop.

Have you ever bought something or transferred money via WhatsApp? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!