Mark on the agenda! Top Movies of 2023 Including Marvel, DC, and Netflix

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry, particularly in theaters, where many studios have had to push back the release date of movies.
In 2023, many of these postponed films should be released and if you want to get started, we decided to list the main highlights in this calendar. It is worth mentioning that some films still do not have an official release date in Europe, so we will consider a forecast based on the North American date.
In addition to big screen premieres, we’ll also consider premieres from Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. From Indiana Jones to John Wick, get ready for a year filled with bombastic debuts.
In 2023, the Saw and Fast and Furious franchises will reach their tenth chapter, while Tom Cruise will try to repeat the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick with the film Mission: Impossible 7. We will have sequels to the franchises John Wick, The Expendables, Ghostbusters , Creed and others. Even Magic Mike will make his last appearance. And Harrison Ford may be in his 80s, but that won’t stop the fifth Indiana Jones adventure from hitting theaters.
We’ve lost count of how many Transformers movies there are, but we’ll have a new one in 2023. We’re also returning to the world of The Hunger Games and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory through new preludes. Next year will also be a great year for horror lovers: The Conjuring and Supernatural franchises continue, while horror icons The Exorcist and Evil Dead make a resurgence.
Already in the genres of the big franchises, superheroes should dominate the big screen again with Marvel and DC productions, while we will have debuts like Super Mario Bros., Gran Turismo, Dungeons & Dragons and many others.
Without further ado, here’s the release schedule for 2023:
The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix – January 6)
M3GAN (January 19th)
Risk Scheme – Operation Fortune (January 2023)
These People (Netflix – January 27)
Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video – January 2023)
Knock at the Cabin (February 2023)
Magic Mike: The Last Dance (February 2023)
Mystery in the Mediterranean 2 (Neflix – February 10, 2023)
Your Place or Mine (Netflix – February 10, 2023)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (February 2023)
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 16)
White Powder Bear (February 2023)
Creed III (March 2023)
Scream 6 (March 2023)
65 (March 2023)
Shazam: Rage of Gods (March 16, 2023)
John Wick 4: Baba Yaga (March 23, 2023)
Super Mario Bros. The Movie (March 30, 2023)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (April 13, 2023)
Evil Dead Rise (April 2023)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 4)
Fast & Furious 10 (May 2023)
The Little Mermaid (May 25)
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (June 1, 2023)
Transformers: Dawn of the Beasts (June 2023)
The Flash (June 23, 2023)
Elements (June 2023)
Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate (June 2023)
Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer (July 20, 2023)
Barbie (July 2023)
The Marvels (July 2023)
Megashark 2 (August 2023)
Haunted Mansion (Disney Plus – August 11, 2023)
Gran Turismo (August 2023)
Blue Beetle (August 2023)
The Nun 2 (August 2023)
The Expendables 4 (September 2023)
Kraven the Hunter (October 2023)
The Exorcist (October 2023)
Saw 10 (October 2023)
Dune – Part 2 (November 2023)
The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents (November 2023)
Trolls 3 (November 2023)
Wish (November 2023)
Wonka (December 2023)
Gosthbusters – Untitled Sequel (December 2023)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2023)
So, which 2023 movie are you most looking forward to?