Mark on the agenda! Top Movies of 2023 Including Marvel, DC, and Netflix

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry, particularly in theaters, where many studios have had to push back the release date of movies.

In 2023, many of these postponed films should be released and if you want to get started, we decided to list the main highlights in this calendar. It is worth mentioning that some films still do not have an official release date in Europe, so we will consider a forecast based on the North American date.

In addition to big screen premieres, we’ll also consider premieres from Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. From Indiana Jones to John Wick, get ready for a year filled with bombastic debuts.