Mark it on the agenda! RazerCon 2022 has official date revealed by Razer

razer announced this week that its flagship annual event, razercon, defined as “a digital celebration of all gaming culture”, will take place in October 15, 2022.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will open the conference with a keynote full of brand news, before handing the helm to event hosts OTK members Rich Campbell and Cyr. Razercon is sponsored by Qualcomm and presented by Intel, Facebook Gaming, Twinkly, Verizon and Displate. The live stream of the event will feature exclusive news, a short preview of new games, top-notch entertainment, giveaways and more.

Aiming to raise the bar even further in the gaming industry, Razer will bring fans a super production alongside its partners. RazerCon 2022 will be streamed live on official Razer channels on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube. The pre-show will begin at 1:00 pm (Brasília time), followed by the main event, which will take place from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Brasília time) and will include:

  • A keynote by Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan, packed with innovative brand announcements.
  • Sustainability updates and news that will empower consumers and businesses from the #GoGreenWithRazer campaign
  • Special reveals about upcoming Razer products and releases.
  • Exciting game performances from studios like Merge Games, Rogue Games, Thunderful, Notorious Studios, Apogee Entertainment and Hidden Leaf Games.
  • Content and activations from partners like Intel, Facebook Gaming, Twinkly and Displate.
  • Special presences from friends of the brand, lots of entertainment and live performances.
In the third year of the event, fans will be able to win multiple prizes from Razer and its partners until October 15, during the live stream. To register and participate in the Razer Grand Sweepstakes, interested parties must visit the official RazerCon website. In addition, in the pre-show, Razer, and partners Facebook Gaming, Twinkly and Displate will carry out exclusive actions with giveaways and competitions.

So, what is the brand preparing for the event?

