Marjorie Taylor Greene demands audit of Ukraine aid as White House pushes new $2B for Kyiv

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced legislation on Friday to force the federal government to conduct a full audit of the more than $114 billion in military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine over the past year.

The move by the Georgia Republican comes amid rising skepticism among some in the House GOP caucus about the flow of military, humanitarian and economic aid to Kyiv in the year since Russian forces invaded last year.

The resolution also comes as President Biden plans to send another $2 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The Pentagon will furnish Ukraine with ammunition, high-tech drones and electronic detection systems to counter Russia’s escalating use of drone warfare.

“Our country is run by stupid warmongers that are so clueless and disconnected with what the American people want that they are literally leading us into World War III,” said Ms. Greene. “That’s why I’m introducing a resolution to find out exactly where our money is going.”

Administration officials have shown no signs of cutting back the aid flows.

“Difficult times may lie ahead, but let us remain clear-eyed about what is at stake in Ukraine,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “to ensure that a world of rules and rights is not replaced by one of tyranny and turmoil.”

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. government has sent more than $114 billion in aid, and the Ukrainian government of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pressed for more.

Conservative GOP lawmakers like Mrs. Greene say there has not been enough accountability over how the money has been dispensed.

Last year, Congressional Democrats killed a proposal to create a special inspector general to oversee the disbursement of aid to Ukraine.

Hardline conservatives attempted to pass a provision in a funding bill to create such an office. It was ultimately rejected by a bipartisan margin over timing concerns.