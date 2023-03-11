Mario Day 2023: the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories

It’s March 10th, which, thanks to the internet and some ace brand marketing, is Mario Day — aka, a low-key celebration of all things involving Nintendo’s beloved plumber. Most importantly, it means there are plenty of discounts and promos to take advantage of, including worthwhile deals on Nintendo games that otherwise frequently sell at full price.

Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target are discounting a batch of physical and digital first-party Nintendo titles and various accessories — offering around $20 off on many games that usually run $60. Admittedly, the celebration of our little Italian friend feels like an effort to keep building hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due to hit theaters in just under a month. Even so, there is rarely as opportune a time as now to pick a deal on all things Mario.