Mario Day 2023: the best deals on Nintendo Switch games and accessories

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
akrales 171025 2091 0010.jpg
It’s March 10th, which, thanks to the internet and some ace brand marketing, is Mario Day — aka, a low-key celebration of all things involving Nintendo’s beloved plumber. Most importantly, it means there are plenty of discounts and promos to take advantage of, including worthwhile deals on Nintendo games that otherwise frequently sell at full price.

Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target are discounting a batch of physical and digital first-party Nintendo titles and various accessories — offering around $20 off on many games that usually run $60. Admittedly, the celebration of our little Italian friend feels like an effort to keep building hype for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is due to hit theaters in just under a month. Even so, there is rarely as opportune a time as now to pick a deal on all things Mario.

The only thing better than some great 2D Mario platforming is doing it with up to three friends in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That is, until they constantly get you killed and drive you up a wall.

Go ahead and make your cruelest, most brutal level creations in Super Mario Maker 2.

How about a chance for some others in Mario’s orbit to share the spotlight?

Wait a second, I know that monkey. His name is Donkey.

Update March 10th, 11:33AM ET: This roundup has been updated to reflect a selection of new deals and the fact that it is now Mario Day (aren’t we blessed).

