Mario Castañeda, the actor who plays Goku, alone with TechSmart: “It’s very exciting when people tell me: ‘You are the voice of my childhood'”

Mario neda He is not an announcer and he did not study dubbing either, he only studied theater. He always had a good voice, good diction and when he had to choose the specific branch of his career, opportunities as a voice arose. One, two, three and so on infinitely until today. “The dubbing chose me”, recognized between laughter and a bit of nostalgia the Mexican interpreter who is, unquestionably, part of Goku’s soul for all of Latin America. Listening to him is also listening to the character of Dragon Ball.

days before the premiere of superhero in the cinema (with great success it has been on the bill since August 18) and after a press conference, Mario Castaneda talked with TechSmart. He insistently stressed that we should not worry about the time, the good predisposition took the conversation everywhere, but he began with an unavoidable theme: “For many I am Goku, as if Goku really existed and was Mexican. I mean, like it’s not related. But well, that’s how it is, that’s how the fans are”, he recognizes her with great affection and gratitude for so many years of work.

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” premiered a few weeks ago in theaters. (Crunchyroll)

He is close to turning 30 with the character and this year he turned 60, the age of Goku’s original voice, Mazako Nozawafor dragon ball when the actor started with the role. He remembers those beginnings perfectly: “Toei Animation trusted 100% in the Mexican dubbing industry when he sent dragon ball at first, with kid Goku. First it was Producciones Salgado and then it was Intertrack, and he left it in the hands of Gloria Rocha, the dubbing director of dragon ball. All the creative decisions, all the voice selection, everything was done by Gloria. The truth is that Toei Animation trusted 100% and the result was good. There was never an argument,” Mario recalls of his beginnings with the character.

- Advertisement -

dragon ball in all its variants it is a phenomenon without equal. That is clear from the permanence, the validity and the evolution that the show based on the manga of Akira Toriyama who actively participated in his latest film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Currently the film has grossed 70 million dollars worldwide and in some markets is the highest grossing in its history. Castañeda acknowledges that today these numbers are supported by two issues: the evolution of history and the growth of the boys and girls who used to see dragon ball and today they inherited it to their children.

alone-with-TechSmart.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Mario Castaneda. alone-with-TechSmart.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

“It was very when people started saying to me: ‘You are the voice of my childhood.’ And the first time I heard it, it was weird, because what did they mean… Like it didn’t make sense because obviously there was mom and dad to take that place. But it turns out that this generation of parents was the generation that had to go out to work both, dad and mom. Many times it was only dad who went out and mom was at home with her children, but these families had to leave because otherwise there would not be enough money. Then television, and in this case dragon ballwas the series they followed, because she was there as a nanny and accompanying the children in their growth, “he acknowledged Castaneda about permanence and a kind of rebirth through the fanaticism of fiction.

-Why do you think the stories of Goku and his friends continue to appeal to the public after almost 40 years since their creation?

-I think there is a deep relationship with that generation of fans -the one who saw DB since childhood- who now have children. Because I love when they get to know me at conventions and become like children, sometimes understood, sometimes misunderstood by the couple. Like until the moment before they arrived with me they were an adult, responsible, mature person and there, in front of my eyes, they are children again and the wife or sometimes the husband, look at them as if to say: “What’s wrong with you?”.

- Advertisement -

-Beyond the story and the love you have for dragon ballwas it the great work of your life?

Yes, definitely. It’s a huge business card. Wherever I go, wherever I stop, he opens doors for me and gets me upgrades on first-class flights, stuff like that. and when he came back dragon ball kaithe latest episodes, the entire saga of Majin Buu and everything Superthere was an economic arrangement that we did not reach before and that is why we did not record everything Kai. So, it did mean a higher budget than the normal dubbing tabulator. and with everything Super also. But apart from that, there are the conventions… the conventions are obviously invitations to appear personally on the same stage and obviously there is a payment for this. And the truth is that if I tell you that I travel every weekend to a different convention, I’m not lying. Sometimes there are two, sometimes there are three, sometimes I go to one on Friday, another on Saturday and another on Sunday. And all this is cheap entry. So yes yes definitely dragon ball It not only brought me closer to the people and the public physically, but economically it is something important to me.

In “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”, Gohan, the son of Goku, must face the new android threat. (Crunchyroll)

-It is impossible to listen to you and not bring Goku, the protagonist of everything dragon ball, To the mind. How do you connect with him?

- Advertisement -

When this process of creating a voice characterization is done, a base sound is sought that reminds you at all times of how the character sounds. For example, Mickey Mouse has the “ha ha”. In Bugs Bunny’s case, it’s “Emmm, ummm” and “what’s new old man?”. So obviously the person who records it has this basic reference. In my case, it’s two words: “Gohan! Krillin!” When I doubt my voice or when I want to think about Goku, I just have to get in the car (it’s a wonderful place to record because it completely seals out outside noise) and say: “Gohan! Krillin! Gohan! Krillin!”

Poster of “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”. (Crunchyroll)

Mario’s voice is not only in Japanese animation, it is also the voice of actors as well known and popular as the animated character. In his list of works most identified by fans he is first Bruce Willis and then Jim Carrey. Third place is occupied by Mark Ruffalo What Bruce Banner / Hulk. “And although the actor is not very popular, many people remember me for Harrison Wells, the Tom Cavanagh character who plays Doctor Wells and the reverse Flash. In fact, very often they ask me to say: ‘Run, Barry, run’. So he is curious, because no, he is not as big as the Hulk, but many people have him in mind, ”Castañeda detailed through a video call.

The music of dragon ball It was always very characteristic. Most of his openings either endings they are sung by all the fans for the endless repetition on television of each episode. Regarding this powerful aspect of anime, Castañeda also chose his favorites: “’Chala head chala’, ‘We were angels’, ‘Our power is’ and the last one, Dragon Ball Super (‘Chozetsu Dynamic’), are my favorites.”

Poster of “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”. (Crunchyroll)

The meeting was in the late night of Mexico. Castañeda conducted the interview from his studio, full of pictures and acknowledgments related to the character of dragon ball. Undoubtedly, a great partner at this point that it is impossible to determine when that relationship will end. But when asked about a wish for his character, Castañeda did not hesitate: “ At some point I think Goku has to stop , Nope? This non-prominence in this film seemed wonderful to me, eh, because there are also very important characters who can take that place.

-A wish for dragon ball usually?

I would like a 100% female film with Milk in the lead and with Bulma, with Videl and Pan. That something will happen, as Piccolo and Gohan are now involved, but that they be the protagonists. I mean, there will always be Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Piccolo and Krillin, also Android 18, but hey, it’s an idea that gives me. Take away a bit of prominence from Goku and make him more distributed with everyone else. What happened to Ten Shin Han? What happened to Chaos? Master Roshi recently showed up there and he was very strong. They are very important characters that simply disappeared and new characters arrived because everything is evolution, etc. But if they asked me personally, I would say, “Hey, can’t there be something around here?”

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is available in theaters and will be released later in Crunchyroll.

: