Marianne Williamson Signals She Is Running For President In 2024

Marianne Williamson Signals She Is Running For President In 2024

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
marianne williamson on Thursday gave the strongest indication yet that she is running for president in 2024.

The move could possibly make her the first Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden, who has previously said he intends to pursue a second term in office but hasn’t yet announced a definitive decision.

While Williamson didn’t directly answer a question on whether she was running for president, she told the Medill News Service: “I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time.”

Williamson has teased an “important announcement” for March 4.

Williamson ran for president in 2020, but withdrew after failing to garner enough support ahead of the primaries and caucuses. She participated in the first two debates but then failed to qualify for the remaining primary debates.

The self-help author criticized the Democratic National Committee’s decision to make South Carolina the first primary state over Iowa, in part because of the Southern state’s more diverse population, following Biden’s recommendation.

South Carolina was also the state credited with helping lend momentum to Biden’s campaign after a lackluster start.

“How can you claim to be a champion of democracy when your own process is so undemocratic?” Williamson asked.

The Democrat also lamented the way she was portrayed in her 2020 campaign.

“They tried to paint me as silly, they tried to paint me as unserious because they know I’m not,” she told the Medill News Service, the outlet run by students of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

This comes as the race for the GOP 2024 nomination is heating up. Earlier this month, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley launched her presidential campaign, becoming the first Republican to run against former President Donald Trump, who announced his bid for office in November.

