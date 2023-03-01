March 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Brings Trüberbrook, Lamentum, and Sudden Strike 4

The carnival festivities are over and the month of March is upon us, so it’s time to find out which games will be distributed to Xbox Live Gold subscribers next month.
Live Gold is the service that guarantees access to the online mode of Xbox games, and can be subscribed individually or as a benefit included in the Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
In March, Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series will be taken on a historic journey. Visit a 1960s sci-fi mystery in Trüberbrook, or strategize for WWII battles in Sudden Strike 4- Complete Collection, and mid-month survive the supernatural horrors of the 19th century in Lamentum.
Explore the charming 1960s German village of Trüberbrook, where all is not what it seems. Go crazy in this single player sci-fi mystery adventure game. The game world is beautifully constructed using meticulously handcrafted miniature backdrops. Discover rifts in reality, meet mad scientists, and fight for true love as you set out to save the world!
Play the original World War II RTS classic and all five previously released DLCs. Command forces from all sides in iconic battles, including the Road to Dunkirk, the snowy landscapes of Finland, the rugged deserts of Africa or the naval battles of the Pacific. You can play single-player or multiplayer as you take over a hundred different units into battle across eleven campaigns.
Dive deep into the nightmare-fueled madness. How far would you go to save the one you love? For young aristocrat Victor Hartwell, the cost of saving his sick wife may be unthinkable. Explore the mystery and find horrible creatures. Who will you choose to trust? How do you expect to survive? Spending a night at Grau Hill Mansion may be the last night you’ll ever see.
So, what did you think of this month’s games?