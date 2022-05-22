Map of Spain showing the mobile antennas and their distribution in the territory

mapa de espana que muestra las antenas moviles y su distribucion en el territorio min.jpg

There is no doubt that mobile communication has become part of the routine of millions of people. That is why, when settling in a place, it is important to ensure that it has a sufficiently optimal reception to allow the use of the mobile at any time of the day, both to make a call, or to use the operator’s navigation data.

All this depends on a mobile antenna, which must be positioned in a place that facilitates the reception and emission of the signals that make possible the operation of the network corresponding to the mobile operator established in a region.

In the case of Spain, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has a public access map in which you can see the distribution of the different mobile antennas in this territory.

It is worth mentioning that this can be done in two ways: through the cartographic version or the text version.

By accessing the cartographic view you will find a map of Spain where you can check the presence of mobile antennas in any region of this territory, including those in the area where you currently reside.

To do this you must go to the boxes that appear on the right side of the screen and enter the province, municipality, street number of your address and then click on the button Seek.

By doing this, the map will show the mobile antennas close to your geographical position.

When clicking on any of the points identified as mobile antennas, information will be displayed on the left in which you will be able to know the station code, along with the address.

In addition, you will see a name section Detail in which when clicking on the word Watch a window will be displayed containing information on its location, technical characteristics and levels measured in the environment.

It should be mentioned that it will be necessary zoom to the last four levelsso that the icons used to represent mobile antennas are visible on the map.

Also, it is recommended to access this website from PC to have a better view of the map, being able to do it under this mode or also in aerial view mode.

