Many iPhone users are switching to Android foldables according to Motorola

Almost every major phone maker has released a foldable phone. But there’s one big player that hasn’t: Apple. And, according to Motorola, that’s prompting some iPhone users to make the switch.

Specifically, Motorola has seen how 20% of new Razr users come from Apple devices. These data correspond to 2021, after the launch of the previous generation of Razr.

“This is without a doubt the family in which the most iPhone users have come to us”Allison Yi, Motorola’s head of North American product operations, told CNET.

Foldable phones still represent a fragment of the global smartphone market, but the category is growing rapidly as tech giants search for the next big evolution of the mobile phone.

IDC estimates that global foldable shipments will increase more than 50% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Apple has not released a foldable iPhone nor has it announced plans to do so. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in April 2022 that he doesn’t expect Apple to launch its first foldable until 2024 or 2025. A study by Counterpoint Research suggests there is demand for a foldable iPhone, at least in the United States.



