Mani Thawani, the crypto advisor of the Spanish-speaking community

Being a pioneer in “something” is one of the goals that many of us pursue. That “something” can be a social movement, a new artistic current or a new technology: playing the role of consultant is not always an easy task. In this sense, blockchain technology (and everything it encompasses) was completely unknown a few years ago, and cryptocurrencies a sector in which few dared to enter. Among the first early adopters, Mani Thawani stands out. As he could not be otherwise, Mani first met Bitcoin and began to train himself in a wide crypto universe. Little by little, as he increased his knowledge, contacts in the sector and, why not say it, his capital, he developed the #massiveadoption movement in the Spanish-speaking community of which he is the biggest champion today. And it is that it is already more than 6 years in which Mani has positioned himself as a crypto reference.

The #massiveadoption intrinsically carries the democratization of the crypto movement, a democratization whose origin is in Mani’s security and confidence that blockchain technology is the best ally to ensure the financial freedom of the population. And it is that, throughout this long-distance race, Mani Thawani has had the opportunity to meet the most influential people in the crypto ecosystem worldwide. This journey that supports him, and we can follow him from his social profiles, has made him a crypto visionary and an advisor in the Spanish-speaking community in addition to his position as President of the Blockmatica Group.

Why an ‘advisor’? To name just a few milestones in his career, Mani Thawani was the first entrepreneur back then to support Cardano three years ago with exponential growth. He was also the first to support Bybit, currently one of the fastest growing international exchanges and a sponsor of major brands such as Red Bull F1, which shows that no one currently doubts the project and its strength. However, as we pointed out at the beginning of the article, this was not always the case, the beginnings are complicated and the support minor. However, Mani supported the project from the beginning, another fact that gives him the category of visionary and expert in the sector.

Let’s continue the exemplification by citing Waves, the blockchain for people. Mani is without a doubt the brand’s greatest ambassador in the Spanish-speaking market. He has repeated it in many appearances: Waves has incredible potential, is in the top 50 of cryptocurrencies and does not stop gaining followers. Waves is a blockchain accessible to all kinds of people, a feature that makes it ideal for promoting Mani’s goal: mass adoption. And it is that, each step that Thawani takes is backed by his experience and training, nothing leaves it to chance.

Dag Constellation is another of the projects in which the figure of Mani Thawani is relevant, he has supported them on several occasions; and it is that the President of the Blockmatica Group always chooses projects in which he trusts and aligned with his business values. With regard to these values ​​that we have just mentioned, we would like to conclude by highlighting Thawani’s altruistic character: he always selflessly teaches us his knowledge, spreading the benefits of blockchain technology to anyone who wants to follow him on social networks. He has always recommended us projects that he trusts from the beginning, facts that today endorse him as a pioneer and top crypto consultant within the Spanish-speaking community.

If there is something positive about social networks, it is that they function as a historical archive and in this case they reveal the visionary character of Thawani. All his content is careful and relevant, but, if you want to start with something, check out his crypto talks on YouTube in which nothing was left out.

