Mandiant is now part of Google Cloud

completes acquisition of IT security firm . It is the second largest in the company’s history.

The IT security company Mandiant is now part of the Alphabet Group. Google has now completed the purchase of Mandiants announced in March for a price of 5.4 billion US dollars (“closing”). Mandiant analyzes IT attacks and helps companies defend themselves. The company will become part of Google’s division, but the Mandiant brand will be retained.

Mandiant received special attention in the course of processing the Sony Pictures hack and the avoidable mega hack at Equifax. Founded in 2004, Mandiant was acquired by FireEye in early 2014 for nearly $1 billion. The company was split up again last year: the business with products for network, e-mail, endpoint and cloud security went to an investment company for $1.2 billion under the name FireEye.

Digital Forensics and Incident Response remained at the part of the company now bought by Google under the name Mandiant. It is the second-largest acquisition in Google’s history, only the takeover of Motorola’s mobile phone division Motorola Mobility in 2011 for 12.5 billion US dollars was more expensive.

Lawsuit cannot stop Closing

The acquisition was controversial due to antitrust considerations, but in July the US Department of Justice nevertheless approved Google’s acquisition of Mandiant. According to media reports, Microsoft was also interested in taking over a client, but was trumped by Google. The lawsuit of a Mandiant shareholder who feels misled about his investment and tried to prevent the sale is still pending. In vain. The process is called Nick Pucek v. Client and pending in the Delaware Court of Chancery under Case No. 2022-0476.

At the end of 2020, Mandiant – then as FireEye – itself was the target of a serious hacking attack, in which Fireyes’ proprietary arsenal of attack tools was plundered. FireEye had to publish hundreds of countermeasures against its own IT weapons to protect potential victims. A few days later, the company made it public that the same attackers were also responsible for an even more far-reaching attack: the SolarWinds hack.

