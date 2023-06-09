Managing passwords from Chrome will be easier with new features

- Advertisement -

The Password Manager integrated into Chrome is updated with a series of new security features, and other options that will make the dynamics of protecting this data much simpler.

Additional security verification, direct access, the possibility of adding notes, among other novelties that we will tell you below.



New design and shortcut for Chrome’s built-in Password Manager

Starting with the news that comes to the Password Manager integrated in Chrome, you will see that it will now be easier to go to this section.

You will no longer have to complicate yourself with too many clicks, since you will see this option in the menu of the three little dots of the browser, and you will have the possibility of creating a shortcut on the desktop. So no matter what medium you use, you’ll be headed straight to Password Manager.

On the other hand, you will see that this section has been renewed. At the top you will find the section to add new passwords and a list of all the ones you have saved so far. Then, you will find the “Settings” section with a new option to import passwords through a cvs file.

That is to say, you will be able to import passwords from other managers so that it is synchronized with your devices with Chrome and Android.

Notes, additional identity verification and more options to manage passwords

If you miss the ability to add additional information in Google Password Manager, as other popular password managers allow, you’ll find that you can now do so thanks to the latest update.

The manager now allows you to add notes to passwords so that they are saved along with other information. This will allow you to indicate, for example, username, date, additional comments, if you have added an additional security question, etc. A dynamic that you can apply both from the manager section and by touching the key icon in the address bar.

And while it’s not yet available, Google hopes to roll out the ability to add biometric authentication to Chrome’s built-in Password Manager. So just like you do on mobile, you can configure Chrome to ask for additional verification before using the manager or automatic completion, for example, fingerprints.