Man who applied millionaire fraud to YouTube is convicted by justice

One of those accused of copyright fraud on YouTube in 2021 was sentenced to 70 months in prison by the United States Justice after applying strikes related to the Content ID mechanism. Jose Teran, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering, having signed an agreement in February of this year.

According to the prosecution, the defendant took advantage of a loophole in the music copyright identification system to claim, through his company called MediaMuv, the rights to 50,000 audio tracks that did not yet belong to any studio, with which the company began to profit from the monetization of these contents used by creators on the platform.