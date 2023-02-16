5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsMan who abducted daughters loses sentence appeal

Man who abducted daughters loses sentence appeal

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
270f6177df33ec65e6c85d563f33078a.jpeg
270f6177df33ec65e6c85d563f33078a.jpeg
- Advertisement -
Ms Borg's daughters

Angel El Zubaidy (left) and Maya were left with their grandmother in Tripoli

A man who has been jailed five times for abducting his children has lost his sentence appeal.

Tanya Borg’s daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015.

- Advertisement -

Ms Borg has been fighting to get Angel El Zubaidy, 22 and her sister Maya, 11, back to Britain since El Zubaidy left them with his mother in Tripoli.

El Zubaidy was handed a 12-month jail term at the Family Division of the High Court in London in December.

Sir Johnathan Cohen concluded he had breached orders made during a High Court fight with estranged wife Tanya Borg, who is in her 40s, and was in contempt.

Tanya Borg

Ms Borg has previously tried lobbying the government to get her children home

- Advertisement -

Three judges today dismissed El Zubaidy’s appeal against the sentence following a hearing in London at the Court of Appeal.

El Zubaidy, who is also in his 40s, argued the sentence imposed by Sir Jonathan was “manifestly excessive in all the circumstances”.

Lord Justice Bean, Lord Justice Moylan and Lord Justice Lewis disagreed and said Sir Jonathan had not made any “error”.

- Advertisement -

Four other judges had previously handed El Zubaidy jail terms after concluding he had breached orders aimed at getting his daughters back home to their mother.

El Zubaidy had been given a 12-month term in 2017, separate jail terms of two years and 12 months in 2018, and another 12-month term in 2021.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

PlayStation VR2 Recensione: il visore per PS5 è un concentrato di potenza

Abbiamo provato a lungo il PlayStation VR2 e ci ha regalato un'esperienza altamente immersiva:...
Smart Gadgets

Apple’s mixed reality glasses are delayed, when will they finally arrive?

There is no doubt that one of Apple's most anticipated products this year...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.