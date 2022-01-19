Man to appear in court charged in connection with Ashling Murphy assault

Gardai investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy have charged the man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested yesterday in connection with the attack.

The man is due to appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this evening at 8.15pm.

A second man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The second male arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

More to follow…

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter