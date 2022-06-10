Man seriously injured after city centre truck crash that left ‘blood all over the place’

A man was rushed to hospital after he was hit by a truck in Dublin city centre.

The crash happened on O’Connell Bridge on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardai say that the pedestrian received “serious” injuries in the crash, and O’Connell Bridge has now reopened after it was sealed off earlier.

A witness who saw the accident unfold told Dublin Live that the pedestrian was hit by a truck.

He said: “The man walked out and the truck hit him.

“It hit his leg. Blood was all over the place. The ambulance took him off then, it happened about 1:20pm.”

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on O’Connell Bridge, Co. Dublin this afternoon.

“A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

