HomeLatest newsMan rushes at Buffalo shooter during sentencing hearing – video | Global

Man rushes at Buffalo shooter during sentencing hearing – video | Global

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
In an emotionally charged sentencing hearing a man rushed at the convicted Buffalo shooter, Payton Gendron, before guards restrained him and escorted Gendron out. The incident happened as Barbara Massey Mapps, the sister of one of Gendron’s victims, was expressing her anger at him. ‘You are going to come to our city and decide you don’t like Black people. Man, you don’t know a damn thing about Black people,’ said Mapps. She added: ‘We never go to no neighbourhoods and take people out,’ before the unidentified man in a grey tracksuit shoved past her and lunged at Gendron

