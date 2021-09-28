Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by Luas

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a Luas tram last night.

The incident occurred at the Rialto stop in Dublin 8 yesterday evening.

There will be no Red Line Luas services between Black Horse and The Point due to the incident, which is being treated by gardai as a tragic accident.

Luas operators said this morning that tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

A Garda spokesperson for the said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident where a man was struck by a Luas at Suir Road Dublin 8, yesterday evening 27th September 2021.

“He was taken to James’ Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

In a statement on social media, Luas operators wrote: “There is no Red Line services between Blackhorse and The Point due to an incident overnight at Rialto.

“We will be operating a Red Line service between Blackhorse and Tallaght/Saggart. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption.”

