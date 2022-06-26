HomeLatest newsIrelandMan rushed to hospital with head injuries after attack at Dublin supermarket

Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after attack at Dublin supermarket

A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after an attack at a Dublin supermarket yesterday evening.

Gardai rushed to the scene on O’Connell Street after the assault. The man in his 20s was rushed to the Mater Hospital

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Store Street Garda Station but has since been released.

A social media video claimed that a man had been attacked by a machete on the Dublin city street.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred at a supermarket on O’Connell Street Dublin 1, yesterday evening, Saturday 25th June 2022.

“A male in his 20’s suffered head injuries was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.”

