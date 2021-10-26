Man rushed to hospital with broken jaw after vicious gang randomly attacked him in Dublin park

A man was rushed to hospital with a broken jaw after a vicious gang randomly attacked him walking through a north Dublin park.

The shocking incident took place near Swords Manor FC’s playing pitches on the Brackenstown Road in Swords on Sunday night around 9pm.

The man, in his 30s, was walking through the park on the way home from a friend’s house when he was set upon by a gang of at least six young men.

The gang beat him on the ground with punches and kicks, leaving his jaw broken.

The victim required emergency treatment and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital from the scene.

He now will have to have his jaw wired shut for eight weeks.

Gardai say they are investigating but no arrests have yet been made.

They said: “Gardai are investigating an incident of assault that occurred on Brackenstown Road, Swords, Co Dublin that occurred at approximately 9pm on Sunday, the 24th October 2021.

“One man, aged in his 30s, was conveyed to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained over the course of this incident.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

