Man rushed to hospital following assault outside theatre screening in Co Meath

A man was taken to hospital following a late-night assault that took place in Co Meath.

It’s understood the incident happened in Ashbourne Retail Park at 10.55pm on the Tuesday, November 30.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 60s was injured and taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment.”

Gardaí ask that anybody who attended the 20:10 screening of King Richard at this location make contact with them.

They are also looking for dash cam footage or anyone who was in the area to get in contact.

Investigations are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Ashbourne Garda station on 018010600.