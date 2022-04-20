Man rushed to hospital after shots fired at home in Dublin

A man was hospitalised after shots were fired at home in south Dublin last night.

Gardai were alerted to the scene of the incident at Pimlico Cottages in The Liberties at 11.50pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s was injured, and was taken to St James’s Hospital, where his condition is currently described as stable.

Read more: Fraudsters using An Post customs fee scam to steal money from unsuspecting victims

Additionally, a partially burnt vehicle was discovered at Old Church Way in Clondalkin at approximately 12:15am.

The scene at Pimlico Cottages is currently preserved for technical examination this morning.

A garda spokesman said: “An Incident Room has been established at Kevin Street Garda Station. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11:30pm and midnight who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox