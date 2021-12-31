Man rushed to hospital after car hits wall in Leixlip

A man has been taken to hospital after a car struck a wall in Leixlip this afternoon.

Gardai and emergency services raced to the scene near Leixlip village at around 1pm.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

A garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of road traffic incident where a car struck a wall on the 31st of December 2021 at 1.00pm in Leixlip.

“A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Matter Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing.”

