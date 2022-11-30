Man robbed after buying 300 iPhones at Apple store

An unidentified man made a purchase from 300 iPhones in a store apple this Monday (28) and had part of the products stolen. The information comes from 1010 Wins New Yorkwho investigated the case and reported that the crime happened when the 27-year-old was heading towards his car after making the acquisition. The action took place around 2 am and the victim had smartphones stored in two purses. Thus, the criminals approached in a car and ordered him to deliver the cell phones, but he resisted. However, he ended up being assaulted with a punch in the face and the bandits ended up fleeing with one of the bags.

The bandits managed to take around 125 iPhones 13, which total US$ 95,000 (R$ 500,000 at current prices). According to the police, the man made the purchase to stock his store and sell the models. That is, it is common for him to visit the location to make acquisitions of this type and with that volume. Even so, it was not clear why he would do this kind of thing at that time. The Apple Store at Fifth Avenue it is open 24 hours a day and allows people to visit during this period and besides, it was still celebrating the Black Friday event, which must have kept criminals on their toes.



