Man rescued from Wicklow forest after being found ‘cold and wet’ on Christmas Eve

A man in his 50s who got into difficulty in a Wicklow forest was rescued on Christmas Eve.

Gardai were alerted to the casualty by a member of the public who came across the man on the Wicklow Way section in Curtlestown Wood at 12.31 pm.

The man was unable to continue on his hike and was found cold and wet.

Emergency services including the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue rushed to the scene.

He was assessed and then transported to the rescue base.

A spokesperson for the Dublin-Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team said: “At 12:31hrs, Dublin / Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue were tasked by An Garda Síochána to a report that a member of the public had come across a walker on the Wicklow Way section in Curtlestown Wood.

“The male in his 50’s was unable to continue on his hike and was cold and wet. Mountain Rescue personnel made their way to the casualty by response vehicle to his location on the track where he was assessed. He was then transported down to the rescue base.

“Team was stood down at 13:19hrs.”

