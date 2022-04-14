Man removed from Ryanair plane by gardai after inflight incident at Dublin Airport

A man was removed from a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

Gardai boarded the plane after the passenger was found smoking inflight on a plane that had arrived from the Gran Canaria.

Officers walked the man off the flight before the rest of the passengers were allowed to disembark.

Read more: Ryanair passengers fuming after reservations system suffers outage

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin (April 12) called ahead for gardai assistance on arrival after a passenger was found smoking inflight.

“The aircraft landed normally and gardai removed this passenger before the remainder of the passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.

“In accordance with policy, smoking/the use of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited onboard the aircraft at any time.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai attended at a public order incident at Dublin Airport on Tuesday April 12, 2022. The matter has since been resolved.”





Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.