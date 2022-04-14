Latest newsIreland

Man removed from Ryanair plane by gardai after inflight incident at Dublin Airport

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A man was removed from a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

Gardai boarded the plane after the passenger was found smoking inflight on a plane that had arrived from the Gran Canaria.

Read:

Conor McGregor’s sister Aoife pictured visiting mobster in prison

Officers walked the man off the flight before the rest of the passengers were allowed to disembark.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Ryanair passengers fuming after reservations system suffers outage

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “The crew of this flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin (April 12) called ahead for gardai assistance on arrival after a passenger was found smoking inflight.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

“The aircraft landed normally and gardai removed this passenger before the remainder of the passengers safely disembarked the aircraft.

“In accordance with policy, smoking/the use of e-cigarettes is strictly prohibited onboard the aircraft at any time.”

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai attended at a public order incident at Dublin Airport on Tuesday April 12, 2022. The matter has since been resolved.”


Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Previous articleGeForce NOW keeps adding games… and demos
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

GeForce NOW keeps adding games… and demos

Surely you will remember that last week we told you about the new GeForce NOW feature, NVIDIA's cloud...
Tech News

This is how the new WhatsApp Communities work, which are beginning to be available

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform from Meta Platforms, has just officially launched the Communities function, being the main...
Ireland

Man and boy in critical condition after five rescued from house blaze

A man and a boy in critical condition after five people were rescued from a house blaze in...
Health

We are walking towards the end of immigration: what Africa’s population collapse says about our future

Migrations have been for decades one of the central themes of politics in the West. ...