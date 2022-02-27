Tech News

Man receives the first personalized cancer vaccine based on his DNA

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Since their development, vaccines have made it possible to combat diseases and conditions that have been occurring over time, such as polio, influenza, yellow fever, malaria, smallpox, and currently COVID.

However, scientists have been making efforts to develop a vaccine to counteract the effects caused by cancer, which claims the lives of millions of people every year.

Read:

Bitcoin is estimated to be heading for $ 85,000, excellent news for investors and traders

It seems that this idea is about to become a reality, since a case was recently revealed in which United Kingdom where a man with cancer has become the first person to receive a vaccine against this disease designed specifically for your DNA.

According to the clinical trial, released through the National Library of Medicine of the United Statesit would be a man suffering from head and neck cancer since 2011 and on which several antecedents of recurrence weigh. This meant that the person had to undergo highly invasive treatments (facial surgery, reconstruction and radiotherapy).

As far as the vaccine is concerned, it was developed by the Clatterbridge Cancer Center Liverpool with a composition adjusted to the DNA of the target patient.

When the vaccine goes into action empowers the immune system so that it learns to detect and destroy cancer cells, which is something that it cannot do on its own. In this way, the objective attack a series of proteins or neoantigens present on the surface of malignant cells, which would be formed as a result of mutations carried out in tumor DNA.

Read:

MediaWorld and Unieuro are ‘battling’ on Redmi Note 9 Pro, already in promo

However, it is difficult to target all neoantigens due to their large presence in the body. This is where the researchers chose to take advantage of the artificial intelligence to determine which ones represented the best target based on an individualized list of most immunogenic DNA sequences in each patient.

Let us remember that all this is part of a clinical trial that is still in process, so it is still necessary to wait until we obtain a result that sheds more light on this project.

Source: 20 minutes.

Previous articleWindows 11 debuts function that generates live subtitles
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Man receives the first personalized cancer vaccine based on his DNA

Since their development, vaccines have made it possible to combat diseases and conditions that have been occurring over...
Tech News

Windows 11 debuts function that generates live subtitles

Many are the people who have difficulty finding the subtitles of a movie or the chapter of a...
How to?

To save Snapchat videos on your mobile natively

Snapchat It is one of the most used social networks worldwide. and like any other app of this...
Gaming

Games compatible with Steam Deck approach a thousand

As my colleague David told me the other day, Valve has made it easy to check which games...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.