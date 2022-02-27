Man receives the first personalized cancer vaccine based on his DNA

Since their development, vaccines have made it possible to combat diseases and conditions that have been occurring over time, such as polio, influenza, yellow fever, malaria, smallpox, and currently COVID.

However, scientists have been making efforts to develop a vaccine to counteract the effects caused by cancer, which claims the lives of millions of people every year.

It seems that this idea is about to become a reality, since a case was recently revealed in which United Kingdom where a man with cancer has become the first person to receive a vaccine against this disease designed specifically for your DNA.

According to the clinical trial, released through the National Library of Medicine of the United Statesit would be a man suffering from head and neck cancer since 2011 and on which several antecedents of recurrence weigh. This meant that the person had to undergo highly invasive treatments (facial surgery, reconstruction and radiotherapy).

As far as the vaccine is concerned, it was developed by the Clatterbridge Cancer Center Liverpool with a composition adjusted to the DNA of the target patient.

When the vaccine goes into action empowers the immune system so that it learns to detect and destroy cancer cells, which is something that it cannot do on its own. In this way, the objective attack a series of proteins or neoantigens present on the surface of malignant cells, which would be formed as a result of mutations carried out in tumor DNA.

However, it is difficult to target all neoantigens due to their large presence in the body. This is where the researchers chose to take advantage of the artificial intelligence to determine which ones represented the best target based on an individualized list of most immunogenic DNA sequences in each patient.

Let us remember that all this is part of a clinical trial that is still in process, so it is still necessary to wait until we obtain a result that sheds more light on this project.

Source: 20 minutes.