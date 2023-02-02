HomeLatest newsMan pulled from stolen police car in US moments before train crashes...

Published on

By Abraham
Atlanta police rescued the driver of a stolen police car seconds before a train crashed into it as it lay overturned on train tracks. The patrol vehicle was stolen as police officers carried out traffic stops in the early hours of 28 January. The police air unit tracked the stolen vehicle from a helicopter before the suspect lost control and it overturned on train tracks.

Officers arrived at the scene in time to rescue the suspect from the vehicle, moments before a train crashed into it. Atlanta police said the suspect was charged with several offences. He was detained in Fulton county jail

