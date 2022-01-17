Man masturbates during online vigil for Ashling Murphy leaving attendees ‘in tears’

A group of women were left shaken and upset when a man hijacked an online vigil for Ashling Murphy on Sunday evening.

The man allegedly logged in using one of the speaker’s names and masturbated on camera to the horror of attendees.

The Zoom vigil was organised for people that might not have been able to attend the in-person vigils over the last few days because of health reasons.

80 people attended the event with wide range of speakers including Traveller activist-Rose Marie Maughan, poet Kathy D’Arcy and singer-Emma Langford.

Christine O’ Mahony told Dublin Live that the event gave women an opportunity to express their anger and outrage.

She said: “Evie organised the online vigil and asked me to speak yesterday.

“I put the poster on my Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to advertise the event.

“We got about 80 people and then there were speakers, musicians and poets.

When Christine logged into the Zoom call she noticed her name was appearing twice on screen, something that left her feeling confused.

She said: “When Rosemary was speaking that’s when the man came up.

“He was using my name. It was a man who put the camera on and then started masturbating in front of people.

“It took us ages to get him out. It took us ten minutes to get him out.

“He then got back in, still using my name. He got onto the panel list again when a poet was reciting her poem. She had to stop half-way to tell him to ‘eff’ off basically.

“It was my speech then and I just felt shocked and I could barely say what I wanted to say.

“There were a lot of things that I wanted to say but I had to take it out because I was just too shocked.

“I really regret not taking a picture or a video of it to show to the gardai.”

Christine said that the horrific incident was triggering for survivors of sexual assault in the call.

She said: “I felt like it could have been someone who was trolling me, who found out that I was speaking at the event.

“They decided to do that on a vigil for a murdered woman and that is the most vile thing.

“I get trolled a lot but people can troll me, harass me any other day. I can handle it but do not do that when I’m speaking at a vigil for a murdered woman.

“Especially, when we are talking about violence against women. I am a victim of rape at 15-years-old.

“That was triggering, seeing somebody just do that.

“There were other sexual assault and rape survivors in that room who were shaken, more shaken than me.

“They can barely speak and they are having panic attacks. It had a significant impact on our viewers.”

Christine later found out that there were also children present on the call, with one mother expressing her relief that she was not able to access the call due to technical difficulties.

“I found out that there were children also present at the vigil.

“I’m just shocked that someone would notice this knowing that this is for Ashling Murphy and that kids were watching this. He decided to harass women while they were mourning.”

Christine believes that cyber flashing laws are needed sooner rather than later in this country.

She is planning to contact An Garda Síochána and hopes that the culprit can be traced.

