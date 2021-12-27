Man in his 40s stabbed multiple times in Navan

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times yesterday evening.

The man was sitting in his car when he was attacked by two men.

It happened at around 8pm in the Balrath Woods area of Navan, Co. Meath.

The man was raced to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan where his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are asking for any person who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods, Burtonstown, between 7.30 – 9.00pm on Sunday, 26th December 2021 and who may noticed any persons or vehicles to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Any road users who may have been passing the area at this time and who has dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

