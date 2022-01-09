Man in his 40s dies after being shot multiple times in Ballyfermot

A man in his late 40s has died after being shot multiple times in Ballyfermot.

The fatal shooting happened early this morning at a house in the Thomond Road area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist has been notified and the area is currently preserved for examination.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred early this morning at a house in the Thomond Road area of Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin, Sunday 9th January 2022.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was discovered having received a number of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased and his body remains at the scene.

“The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

