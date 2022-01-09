Man in his 20s rushed to hospital after horror crash in Dalkey

A man in his early 20s was rushed to hospital after a single car crash in Dalkey yesterday evening.

The crash happened on Vico Road which is now closed for investigations to take place.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene.

The driver of the car was raced to St Vincent’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Vico Road, Dalkey, Co. Dublin yesterday evening, Saturday 8 th January 2022.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“The road is currently closed for a technical examination.”

