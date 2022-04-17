Latest newsIreland

Man in critical condition with head injury following serious assault in Dublin city centre

By: Brian Adam

A man is in critical condition after he received a serious head injury in an attack in Dublin city centre.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to D’Olier Street near the junction at Fleet Street shortly after 2.30am this morning, where a man in his mid 20s was discovered seriously injured.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “The injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

“In a follow up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in County Kildare by investigating Gardaí and a man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.

“He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearse Street Garda Station.”

A forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with camera footage from the location at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 6669000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

