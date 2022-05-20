Man flees scene after attacking staff member with knife during robbery of Dublin shop

A man has been rushed to hospital after the attempted robbery of a Dublin shop.

Gardai raced to the scene after a man stormed a shop on Clanbrassil Street just before 8pm.

He threatened a staff member at knife point before fleeing the scene empty handed.

Read more: Man arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into romance and phishing frauds

The staff member in his 20s was taken to hospital to be treated for an apparent laceration.

His injuries are thought to be non-life threatening and no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí from Kevin Street attended at the scene of an incident at a retail store on Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8, on Thursday May 19, 2022.

“The alarm was raised following reports of an attempted robbery at the premises shortly before 8pm. It’s understood a male entered the store an threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving the store on foot empty handed.

“The staff member (male 20s) was injured in the course incident and was taken to hospital for treatment to an apparant laceration. His injuries are non-life threatening.

“No arrests have been made enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station 01 6669400.”

Read more: Two youths found guilty of ‘daunting’ violent disorder at Dublin DART station

Read more: Lesbian couple allegedly attacked at bus stop in Dublin

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.