Man dies in late night horror crash in Co Kildare

A man has died in a horrific road crash on a busy Kildare motorway.

The two-car collision occurred on the M7 Northbound in Naas on Friday night at around 9.35 pm.

A male pedestrian who received serious injuries in the crash was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

A garda spokesman said: “Diversions remain in place on the M7 Northbound between Junction 10 and 11 to allow for the scene to be examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

