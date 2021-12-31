Man dies after collision between motorbike and car in south Dublin

A man has died after a collision between a car and a motorbike in south Dublin.

The crash occurred at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Kimmage on Thursday evening, just after 9pm.

The man, in his 30s, who was piloting the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Gardai closed the road last night for a forensic examination, but it has since reopened.

Officers investigating the collision have issued a plea to the public for any additional information or footage of the crash.

Gardai said: “Gardai are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at the junction of Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road in Terenure, Dublin 6 at approximately 9.10pm yesterday evening, Thursday 30th December 2021.

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other serious injuries to persons was reported during the course of this collision.

“A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has now reopened.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

