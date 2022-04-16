Latest newsIreland

Man charged in relation to massive firearm seizure in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A man in his 40s arrested in relation to a massive firearm seizure has been charged.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Read:

Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning after Navan Road bin fires

A woman in her 50s has been released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more:‘Drunk men grope woman’ on Dublin flight as senator calls for lifetime ban

The arrests came as a part of Operation Tara which targets drugs-related criminal activity.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

A male cyclist, 40s, was stopped by officers in Shangan Gardens, Ballymun on Thursday evening shortly after 11pm.

As part of a follow-up search, gardai found a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition at a house in Finglas on Friday.

A garda spokesman said: “The man in his 40s arrested in relation to the seizure of firearms has been charged. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this morning, Saturday 16th April 2022.

The woman in her 50s arrested in relation the seizure has been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Read more: Vandals blasted as ‘thundering disgrace’ after setting fire to new playground

Read more: Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, analysis: a shot of improvements that raises the range to touch the ‘premium’ Olympus
Next articleEuropean Union carries out the construction of a tunnel that will connect Scandinavia with the Mediterranean
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Stabyl, the app that improves the use of iPad in Parkinson’s cases

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

European Union carries out the construction of a tunnel that will connect Scandinavia with the Mediterranean

You probably haven't heard of this project until now, but the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor of 11 billion dollars It...
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, analysis: a shot of improvements that raises the range to touch the ‘premium’ Olympus

Xiaomi has unfolded the recent Redmi Note family more than ever, pointing from the lowest of...
Ireland

Man charged after shooting in Clondalkin

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to a shooting in Clondalkin. He will appear...