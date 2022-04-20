Latest newsIreland

Man charged after Ukrainian couple’s belongings stolen from car in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

A Ukrainian couple who fled the war but had their belongings stolen from their car in Ireland said they are very happy and adapting well to life here.

Anass and Olena, both 28, rushed to leave Kyiv as bombs rained down after the Russian invasion began on February 24 and they drove across the continent to reach Dublin.

The pair arrived safely in Ireland after travelling across seven countries but just two weeks later their car was ransacked outside a Ballymun hotel on Thursday, March 24.

A local man, in his 40s, appeared before court on Tuesday charged with theft and criminal damage offences.

Anass, who spoke about their experience in Ireland and the support they have received in recent weeks, told the Irish Mirror: “We’re very happy here, we spent a few days in Cork and then we moved just outside Wexford Town.

“A family are hosting us and they have been really good to us.

“They helped us settle into the house and area, we’re still working on finding jobs but I think it’s coming closer to fruition, I know my wife Olena is now having some interviews with a few companies so hopefully very soon she will be able to land a job.

“There have been lots of positives so far and that has outweighed the negative.”



The ransacked car from which Anass and Olena’s belongings were stolen in Dublin

The couple raised more than €15,000 on a GoFundMe page after it became apparent they were not covered by insurance for the stolen items.

Olena and Anass have already donated €1,000 to the Irish Red Cross and they are going to donate most of the money to charities that are helping the Ukrainian people.

The couple had been very worried about Olena’s parents, in their late 50s, who are near Luhansk as they had been unable to reach them by telephone for three weeks.

However, they made contact earlier this month and thankfully they are both safe.

