Latest newsIreland

Man charged after shooting in Clondalkin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to a shooting in Clondalkin.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning after arrested in connection with the shooting of another man in the face.

Read:

The platform economy faces a long struggle with Brussels

The shooting happened at around 5pm on Friday, 8 April in Cherrywood Grove.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Man rushed to hospital after being ‘shot in the face’ in south Dublin

The victim, aged in his 20’s, was shot in the face and was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries were found not to be life threatening.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

A garda spokesman said: “The man in his 30s, arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin has been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning, Saturday 16th April 2022.”

Read more: Vandals blasted as ‘thundering disgrace’ after setting fire to new playground

Read more: Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleDublin couple who met during 12 pubs of Christmas on Baggot Street wed in beautiful city ceremony
Next articleXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, analysis: a shot of improvements that raises the range to touch the ‘premium’ Olympus
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Stabyl, the app that improves the use of iPad in Parkinson’s cases

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

European Union carries out the construction of a tunnel that will connect Scandinavia with the Mediterranean

You probably haven't heard of this project until now, but the Scandinavian-Mediterranean corridor of 11 billion dollars It...
Ireland

Man charged in relation to massive firearm seizure in Dublin

A man in his 40s arrested in relation to a massive firearm seizure has been charged. He...
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, analysis: a shot of improvements that raises the range to touch the ‘premium’ Olympus

Xiaomi has unfolded the recent Redmi Note family more than ever, pointing from the lowest of...