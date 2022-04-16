Man charged after shooting in Clondalkin

A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to a shooting in Clondalkin.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning after arrested in connection with the shooting of another man in the face.

The shooting happened at around 5pm on Friday, 8 April in Cherrywood Grove.

Read more: Man rushed to hospital after being ‘shot in the face’ in south Dublin

The victim, aged in his 20’s, was shot in the face and was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries were found not to be life threatening.

A garda spokesman said: “The man in his 30s, arrested in relation to a shooting incident in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin has been charged.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning, Saturday 16th April 2022.”

Read more: Vandals blasted as ‘thundering disgrace’ after setting fire to new playground

Read more: Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.