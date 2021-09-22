Man arrested in stolen bike sting operation in south Dublin

Gardaí in Crumlin have arrested one man in his 50s and seized a total of 16 pedal bikes as part of Operation Soteria on Tuesday.

A arrangement was made to meet a seller of a stolen bike on September 21. The bike had been advertised on a selling website.

The man attended the scene with the stolen pedal bicycle; the owner identified her bicycle and the man was arrested.

He was conveyed to Crumlin Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “In a follow up search of a property in Dublin 8 a total of 16 pedal cycles were recovered, all believed to be stolen along with an angle grinder. The estimated value of these pedal cycles is believed to be in the region of €7,000.

“The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and Gardaí at Crumlin will endeavour to identify the rightful owners of the pedal cycles in due course. The items that are not returned to owners will be circulated via media in the coming weeks.”

Investigations are ongoing.

