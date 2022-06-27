HomeLatest newsIrelandMan arrested in relation to petrol bomb attack on south Dublin pub

Man arrested in relation to petrol bomb attack on south Dublin pub

By Brian Adam
A man in his 20’s has been arrested in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a south Dublin pub earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 18 in the Loughlinstown area. The pub’s interior was damaged by the petrol bomb which was thrown while punters were enjoying a night out.

Following the incident, a garda spokeswoman said that “suspected offender immediately fled the scene”.

Officers have since confirmed a man has been arrested and is being held at Shankill garda station. A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai have arrested a male, aged in his 20s, in relation to an incident of criminal damage at a licensed premises on Loughlinstown Drive in Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin on Saturday, 18th June 2022.

“He is currently detained in Shankill Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”

Via | Dublin live

More like this

