Man arrested in relation to petrol bomb attack on south Dublin pub

- Advertisement -

A man in his 20’s has been arrested in relation to a petrol bomb attack on a south Dublin pub earlier this month.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 18 in the Loughlinstown area. The pub’s interior was damaged by the petrol bomb which was thrown while punters were enjoying a night out.

[mb_related_posts1]

Following the incident, a garda spokeswoman said that “suspected offender immediately fled the scene”.

Read more: Social welfare officers join forces with garda checkpoints

Officers have since confirmed a man has been arrested and is being held at Shankill garda station. A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai have arrested a male, aged in his 20s, in relation to an incident of criminal damage at a licensed premises on Loughlinstown Drive in Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin on Saturday, 18th June 2022.

“He is currently detained in Shankill Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”

Read next:

Shooting victim Gary Carey’s family threatened online by west Dublin gang

Ex-garda tells of terror of being held at gunpoint by gang in Ballyfermot

Man rushed to hospital with head injuries after attack at supermarket

Gardai foil plans to kill mourners at funerals during Hutch-Kinahan feud

Gang arrested after ‘liquid cocaine’ found in champagne bottles

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Dublin live Via |