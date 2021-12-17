Man arrested in relation to Ballyfermot shooting that left victim with ‘serious injuries’

A man has been arrested in relation to Ballyfermot shooting that left a victim with “serious injuries”.

The incident happened in the Ballyfermot Crescent area of Ballyfermot at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, 17 November.

Officers said that a man suffered “apparent gunshot wounds” was rushed to hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday, 17 November 2021, in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin have this afternoon, Friday, 17 December 2021, arrested a man.

“The man, aged in his 40s, has been taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 50 of The Criminal Justice Act 2007.

“Investigations ongoing.”

