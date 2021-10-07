Man arrested and over €150,000 worth of cannabis and tablets seized after gardai storm drug den in Clarehall raid

A man has been arrested and over €150,000 worth of cannabis and tablets have been seized after an intelligence-led Garda raid in Clarehall.

Gardai from Coolock, Ballymun, and Swords, acting under Operation, Tara launched the raid on an apartment in the North Dublin suburb yesterday afternoon.

7kgs of cannabis and approximately 11,500 tablets were seized from the drug den, with an estimated street value of €167,000.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested and brought to Coolock Garda Station.

He has since been released.

The full Garda statement reads: “Gardai have seized €167,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and tablets following a planned search operation in Coolock, Co. Dublin on 6th October 2021.

“The search was conducted yesterday afternoon of an apartment in Clarehall by gardai from Coolock, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

“During the course of the search 7kg of cannabis along with 11,500 tablets (analysis pending) with an estimated value of €167,000, was seized.

“A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

“This search was conducted as part of Operation Tara.”

