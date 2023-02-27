5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsMan arrested after ‘striking’ officer with their own Taser holster, Galt police...

Man arrested after ‘striking’ officer with their own Taser holster, Galt police say

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
4547049983218ec542523fff14f64ecd.png
4547049983218ec542523fff14f64ecd.png
- Advertisement -

A man was arrested over the weekend after pulling a Taser holster off an officer’s belt and beating him on top of the head with it, the Galt Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, Galt police received a call that Mario Navarro, 31, was asleep in front of a business in the 300 block of South Lincoln Way. He entered the store and caused a disturbance, police said, and later discharged a fire extinguisher outside while “continuing to behave erratically.”

When officers arrived and tried to approach Navarro, he fled on foot, according to the social media post. He was chased into the area of D and Seventh streets.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

During the pursuit, Navarro snatched the holster from an officer’s belt and started “striking” the officer repeatedly in the head. A bystander witnessed the altercation and helped detain Navarro “without hesitation.”

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to the courageous community member who risked his own safety to assist with our officer in need,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Consumes Fire Department transported the officer to a nearby hospital. He didn’t suffer significant injuries and was released Saturday.

Navarro was arrested and booked without bail into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Charges include suspicion of robbery, aggravated battery against a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting an executive officer.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

The LiFi is ready to kill the WiFi: this is the latest advance of the Internet by light

No matter how accustomed we are today to the use of WiFi, it seems...
Mobile

The iPhone 15 Pro will have an improved design in its frames and the camera

Little by little, different details of what the new ones will offer are...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.