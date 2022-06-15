Man arrested after six-figure sum of cash seized in intelligence-led raid

A man was arrested after gardai seized over €269,000 in cash during a massive Dublin sting.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search operation on Tuesday in a home as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A vacuum packing machine and communication devices were also seized from the house in Newcastle.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, ongoing investigation into transnational organised crime activity.

One man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.

A garda spokesman said: “A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.

“The man is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

