Man arrested after six-figure sum of cash seized in intelligence-led raid

By
Brian Adam
-
0
0
0 cash seizure newcastle 14th june 2022jpged.jpg
0 cash seizure newcastle 14th june 2022jpged.jpg

A man was arrested after gardai seized over €269,000 in cash during a massive Dublin sting.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search operation on Tuesday in a home as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A vacuum packing machine and communication devices were also seized from the house in Newcastle.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Delivery cyclist says ‘I’m sorry’ after being found not guilty of murder of Josh Dunne

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, ongoing investigation into transnational organised crime activity.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

One man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station.

A garda spokesman said: “A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of enhancing/facilitating an organised crime group to commit a serious offence contrary to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.

“The man is currently detained under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clondalkin Garda Station, Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Read more: Evil family killer Sameer Syed will be buried separately to wife and children

Read more: Ballymun community ‘heartbroken’ after mum stabbed to death in latest ‘senseless’ tragedy

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR