Man arrested after massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A man in his 30s was arrested after a massive heroin and crack cocaine seizure in Clondalkin last night.

Gardai seized €140,000 worth of diamorphine from a house in Foxdene Gardens as part of Operation Tara.

Crack cocaine worth €1,000 was also discovered with the seized drugs being sent for further analysis.

The man was taken to Ronanstown Garda station where he can be held for up to a week.

A garda spokesman said: “As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €140,000 worth of diamorphine and arrested a man following a search operation in Clondalkin last night, Wednesday 30th March 2022.

“At approximately 7pm, Gardaí conducted a search at a residential property in Foxdene Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

“During the course of the search, approximately €140,000 worth of diamorphine and €1,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized. All of the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) 1996 at Ronanstown Garda station. He can be detained for up to 7 days.”

