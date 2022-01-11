Man arrested after gardai seize nearly €500k in operation targeting organised crime in Dublin

A man was arrested after gardai discovered €488,000 in a heavy goods vehicle in Dublin.

The arrest came as part of an operation targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

On Monday night the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), intercepted an HGV outside the Port Tunnel at Dublin Port.

In the course of the search of the vehicle, cash totalling €488,000 was located and seized.

Gardai arrested a man, 34, during a follow-up investigation today.

He was arrested on suspicion of being allegedly involved in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland said: “The outcome of this operation today reflects the fact that, in 2022, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) will continue to prioritise the targeting of assets that are believed to be proceeds of crime, with a view to seizing the assets and initiating prosecutions in relation to those suspected to be engaged in money laundering and associated offences.”

