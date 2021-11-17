Man arrested after garda chase in North Dublin estate

A man has been arrested after a speedy garda chase in a North Dublin estate.

The man, aged in his teens, failed to stop for gardai, who then chased after him with backup from the Air Support Unit.

The incident took place in Finglas West along the Casement Road, before the rogue driver was pursued and arrested in Northway Estate a short time later.

Gardai told Dublin Live that there was no injuries caused, and that the man arrested was taken to Finglas Garda Station.

They said: “Earlier this afternoon, Wednesday, 17th November, 2021, Gardaí attempted to stop a male aged in his teens in a vehicle in the Finglas area of Co Dublin.

“When the male failed to stop, gardai undertook a managed containment operation which also involved Gardaí from the Air Support Unit.

“This operation ended a short time later with no injuries.

“The male was arrested and taken to Finglas Garda Station.”

