Man arrested after €123k worth of suspected drugs and €14k cash found during Dublin search

A man has been arrested after gardai found €123,000 worth of drugs during a search in Dublin 4 yesterday evening.

Gardai seized a large quantity of controlled drugs were detected around 6pm yesterday evening.

Gardai seized cannabis worth €30,000, cannabis herb valued at €30,000, Xanax tablets valued at €40,000, Diazepam tablets worth €20,000, and €3,000 of cocaine.

Gardaí also discovered €14,000 in cash.

A man in his 50s was arrested and is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Gardai attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Kevin Street Garda Station, with assistance from the Divisional Crime Task Force, conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Ringsend.

This seizure is part of An Garda Siochana’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara.

This operation aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.